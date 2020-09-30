NBA FINALS

9 p.m. Game 1: Miami vs. Los Angeles Lakers » WJLA (Ch. 7), WMAR (Ch. 2)

MLB PLAYOFFS

Noon National League first-round series, Game 1: Cincinnati at Atlanta » ESPN

1 p.m. American League first-round series, Game 2: Houston at Minnesota » ESPN2

2 p.m. National League first-round series, Game 1: Miami at Chicago Cubs » WJLA (Ch. 7), WMAR (Ch. 2)

3 p.m. American League first-round series, Game 2: Chicago White Soxat Oakland » ESPN

4 p.m. American League first-round series, Game 2: Toronto at Tampa Bay » TBS

5 p.m. National League first-round series, Game 1: St. Louis at San Diego » ESPN2

7 p.m. American League first-round series, Game 2: New York Yankees at Cleveland » ESPN

10 p.m. National League first-round series, Game 1: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers » ESPN

TENNIS

5 a.m. French Open, second round » Tennis Channel, MASN2

SOCCER

1 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Atlético Madrid at Huesca » beIN Sports

3 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Real Valladolid at Real Madrid » beIN Sports

6:15 p.m. Copa Libertadores, Group B: Bolívar at Palmeiras » beIN Sports

8 p.m. Mexican Liga MX: Juárez at Club Tijuana » Fox Sports 2

8:30 p.m. Copa Libertadores, Group A: Independiente del Valle at Flamengo » beIN Sports