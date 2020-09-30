3 p.m. American League first-round series, Game 2: Chicago White Soxat Oakland » ESPN
4 p.m. American League first-round series, Game 2: Toronto at Tampa Bay » TBS
5 p.m. National League first-round series, Game 1: St. Louis at San Diego » ESPN2
7 p.m. American League first-round series, Game 2: New York Yankees at Cleveland » ESPN
10 p.m. National League first-round series, Game 1: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers » ESPN
TENNIS
5 a.m. French Open, second round » Tennis Channel, MASN2
SOCCER
1 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Atlético Madrid at Huesca » beIN Sports
3 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Real Valladolid at Real Madrid » beIN Sports
6:15 p.m. Copa Libertadores, Group B: Bolívar at Palmeiras » beIN Sports
8 p.m. Mexican Liga MX: Juárez at Club Tijuana » Fox Sports 2
8:30 p.m. Copa Libertadores, Group A: Independiente del Valle at Flamengo » beIN Sports