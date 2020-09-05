10 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at Houston » MLB Network
NBA PLAYOFFS
6:30 p.m. Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 4: Toronto vs. Boston » TNT
9 p.m. Western Conference semifinals, Game 2: Denver vs. Los Angeles Clippers
» TNT
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
7:30 p.m. Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 7: New York Islanders
vs. Philadelphia » NBC
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at Marshall » ESPN
1:30 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Army » CBS Sports Network
4:30 p.m. SMU at Texas State » ESPN
8 p.m. Arkansas State at Memphis » ESPN
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m. Kentucky Derby (post time 7:01 p.m.) » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
TENNIS
11 a.m. ATP/WTA: U.S. Open, third round » ESPN2
7 p.m. ATP/WTA: U.S. Open, third round » ESPN2
GOLF
7:30 a.m. European Tour: Andalucia Masters, third round » Golf Channel
1 p.m. PGA Tour: Tour Championship, second round » Golf Channel
AUTO RACING
6 a.m. Formula One: Italian Grand Prix, final practice » ESPN
9 a.m. Formula One: Italian Grand Prix, qualifying » ESPN
11:30 a.m. IMSA Sportscar Championship: Atlanta » NBC Sports Network
12:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: VFW 200 » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
2 p.m. NHRA: U.S. Nationals, qualifying » Fox Sports 1
SOCCER
Noon UEFA Nations League, Group B: England at Iceland » WJLA (Ch. 7),
WMAR (Ch. 2)
Noon Canadian Premier League: Valour FC at Forge » Fox Sports 2
1 p.m. NWSL: Sky Blue at Washington » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)
2:45 p.m. UEFA Nations League, Group C: Croatia at Portugal » WJLA (Ch. 7),
WMAR (Ch. 2)
8 p.m. MLS: Orlando City at Atlanta » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)
CYCLING
8 a.m. Tour de France, Stage 8 » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1:30 a.m.
(Sun.)
Australian Football League: Essendon at Geelong » Fox Sports 1
4 a.m. (Sun.) Australian Football League: West Coast at Western Coast » Fox Sports 1