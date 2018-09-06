MLB

7 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Washington » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500, 820 AM)

7 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto » MLB Network

10 p.m. Atlanta at Arizona » MLB Network

NFL

8:20 p.m. Atlanta at Philadelphia » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

TENNIS

7 p.m. U.S. Open: women’s semifinals » ESPN

GOLF

5:30 a.m. European Tour: European Masters, first round » Golf Channel

2 p.m. PGA Tour: BMW Championship, first round » Golf Channel

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m. Kennesaw State at Tennessee Tech » ESPNU

SOCCER

2:30 P.M. UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. France » ESPN2