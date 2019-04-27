MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 27: Paul Fry #51 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on April 27, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Minnesota Twins defeated the Baltimore Orioles 9-2.(Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Five home runs against Orioles relievers Saturday lifted the Minnesota Twins to a 9-2 win and their second series victory over Baltimore in a week.

[Box score: Twins 9, Orioles 2]

C.J. Cron’s two-run shot off left-handed reliever Paul Fry in the sixth inning put the Twins ahead 3-2, and Max Kepler provided seventh-inning insurance by taking Tanner Scott deep. Marwin González snapped an 0-for-19 skid with an eighth-inning blast off Jimmy Yacabonis, who allowed back-to-back home runs to Jason Castro and Kepler later in the inning.

Of the team’s major league-high 69 home runs allowed, the Twins have hit 21, and the Orioles’ bullpen has surrendered 34. Entering play Saturday, 16 staffs had given up fewer.

“It’s the big leagues,” Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde said. “We’ve have to be better than that and understand who can beat me and who can’t at appropriate times and who’s on deck, all those sorts of things that go along with winning pitching. We’re still learning a lot of things.”

Fry pitched a crisp fifth inning in relief of starter Dan Straily, but former Oriole Nelson Cruz improved to 10 for 20 against his old club this season with a leadoff double off Fry in the sixth and moved to third on a flyball. Cron then crushed the eighth pitch of his at-bat to left to flip a one-run deficit into a one-run lead.

The home run came on Fry’s season-high 30th pitch, a mark he had reached only twice in his career. He finished the inning and threw 45 pitches total. Hyde said Fry ideally would have pitched around Cron to face one of the lighter-hitting switch hitters, González and Ehire Adrianza, due up behind him.

“You’re staying in the game to pitch around somebody, not let somebody beat you,” Hyde said, “and that’s just a learning process.”