Hanyu went into the free skate with a 15.99 point-lead after setting a world-record score in the short program. He put his hand on the ice on the opening element of the free skate — a quad lutz — but quickly recovered to land a clean quad salchow.

Although he fell on the quad toeloop and it wasn’t his most impressive free skate, Hanyu comfortably won by a wide margin to claim his first Four Continents title.

Japan’s Rika Kihira claimed the women’s title on Saturday.

China’s Boyang Jin, who was second after the short program, fell to fourth place while local favorite Junhwan Cha of South Korea was fifth.

