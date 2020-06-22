“I want to take this opportunity to thank my former coach Laura Lipetsky for everything she has done for me since the beginning of my career,” Liu said Monday. “We’ve worked so closely together, and she has helped me get to where I am today.”
Liu will continue to be based in Oakland, California.
“I look forward to working with all my coaches even though some of them are located in different parts of the world,” she said.
Also the youngest skater to land a triple axel in international competitions, at the 2018 Asian Open, Liu won bronze at the 2020 World Junior Figure Skating Championships. She is too young to compete internationally as a senior.
