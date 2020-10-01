Two-time women’s champion Alysa Liu, 15,is too young to participate in the Grand Prix.
Chen has won the last four U.S. titles; no man has won five in a row since Dick Button took seven straight from 1946-51. Chen did not have the opportunity to defense his world crown this year because of the coronavirus pandemic that canceled the event.
Due to the impact of COVID-19, the International Skating Union has canceled the Grand Prix Final. But the other five competitions in the series will be held in Canada, Russia, France, China and Japan — also only with native skaters or those who are training in that nation.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.