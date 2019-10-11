The Rockville football team beat Northwood on Friday night to improve to 6-0 for the first time since 2009. (Kyle Melnick/Washington Post)

After Rockville scored its third touchdown in its eventual 64-6 win over Northwood on Friday night, Rams students stood in the home crowd’s bleachers and erupted in a chant: “It’s too easy.”

The chant’s message may have been true, but these Rockville players remember when nothing came easy. Two years ago, the Rams didn’t win a game, falling on the wrong side of blowouts every week in 2017.

Under second-year Coach Jason Lomax, though, Rockville is off to its first 6-0 start since 2009.

“I wouldn’t have thought we’d be at this point,” Lomax said. “It’s infectious. Once they start to taste winning, then all of a sudden . . . guys are doing more stuff to try to get better.”

After Rockville went winless in 2017, the team’s head coaching position opened. The job appealed to Lomax, who graduated from Rockville in 1997 and lives in the area.

When Lomax started workouts in January 2018, he said some players had lost hope and weren’t taking football seriously. But Lomax sold them on his vision of setting a new standard at Rockville. He challenged them to deliver the Rams’ first playoff win.

“He puts belief in us, and that’s all you need as a high school football player,” said Rockville quarterback Dylan Monday, who accounted for four touchdowns against Northwood (0-6, 0-4 Montgomery 4A).

Lomax grew his coaching staff by bringing in other Rockville alumni, and the Rams went 4-6 in his first season. This year, Rockville returned the majority of its starters and showed promise of being a county contender during offseason seven-on-seven games.

The Rams opened this season with a forfeit win over Damascus after the Swarmin’ Hornets held an illegal offseason practice, and when Rockville got on the field, it dominated its opponents through three weeks.

Still, it wasn’t until Rockville’s one-point victory over Watkins Mill last week when Lomax realized the talent level of his team.

“It was really unexpected, to be honest,” junior lineman Yianni Panagiotopoulos said of his team’s start.

Rockville’s accomplishments are limited to one orange banner in the school’s gymnasium, listing the program’s five division titles. Lomax wants to take the Rams to their first state championship, and Rockville has taken steps toward becoming a Maryland 3A contender this season.

Next week, Rockville expects to win against Seneca Valley, which beat the Rams by 42 points two years ago.

“What’s better than 6-0?” Lomax asked his players after Friday’s game.

Eager to keep making school history, they yelled back, “7-0.”