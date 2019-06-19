LOS ANGELES — After dominating the digital world, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is branching out — offline.

Blevins revealed Wednesday he is writing three books to be published later this year, including a how-to on streaming video games and a graphic novel.

The 28-year-old professional gamer and personality has made millions streaming Fortnite and other games. He has more than 14 million followers on Twitch and 22 million subscribers on YouTube.

“Ninja: Get Good” and “Ninja Notebook” will be released in tandem in August and are aimed at children 10 and up. The former includes Blevins’ advice for building a gaming PC, developing skills and strategies in games, cultivating an online community and other keys to being a pro gamer and streamer. The latter includes stickers, prompts and tips to help gamers journal their experiences.

The graphic novel, “Ninja: The Most Dangerous Game,” is set for release in December. Aimed at young adults, it will be the first in a series of graphic novels in which Ninja is teleported into a new video game and forced to fight his way out. Blevins is co-writing it with Justin Jordan, and Felipe Magaña is illustrating.

The books are being published by Penguin Random House.

