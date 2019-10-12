Two of Saturday’s three scheduled games were canceled well before the destructive typhoon made landfall and organizers will assess conditions in Yokohama before making a decision on Japan’s last Pool A game against Scotland later Sunday.

“The safety of all involved in Rugby World Cup 2019 is our primary consideration and fans are advised not to travel to Kamaishi or the venue, which will be closed,” World Rugby said.

AD

AD

Defending champion New Zealand’s last group-stage game against Italy and the England-France game were the first games ever to be canceled at rugby’s showpiece event.

Canceled matches are logged as 0-0 ties, and teams get two competition points each.

___

More AP Rugby World Cup: https://www.apnews.com/RugbyWorldCup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD