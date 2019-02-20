DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A United Arab Emirates-based coach and former official has been banned for 10 years after being found guilty of breaching three counts of the International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption code.

The ICC said in a statement Wednesday that Irfan Ansari approached Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed during the 2017 series against Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates “with a view to engaging him in corrupt conduct by soliciting information from him.”

Sarfaraz reported the approach immediately to the ICC’s anti-corruption unit, which led to the charges against Ansari and his subsequent hearing in the ICC’s disciplinary tribunal.

The charges included directly soliciting, inducing, enticing or encouraging a player to disclose inside information, and failing to cooperate with the ICC’s anti-corruption unit.

Ansari was charged after refusing to hand over his mobile phone for examination by investigators.

ICC anti-corruption unit general manager Alex Marshall said Sarfaraz showed leadership and professionalism in reporting the approach.

“He recognized it for what it was, rejected it and reported it,” Marshall said. “He then supported our investigation and subsequent tribunal.”

