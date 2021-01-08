“As a UAE team, we are enormously proud of the efforts the nation and its leadership has taken at every level to both combat the impact the of the COVID-19 pandemic and to be a leader in the efforts to bring life back to normal,” team principal Mauro Gianetti said.
The World Tour season is set to start with the UAE Tour scheduled for Feb. 21-27. The Tour Down Under, which was scheduled to open the season on Jan. 19, was canceled.
The UCI is hoping it can complete a full World Tour season otherwise.
