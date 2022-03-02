The Golden Lions have gone 5-11 against SWAC opponents. UAPB is ninth in the SWAC scoring 27.1 points per game in the paint led by Trey Sampson averaging 1.4.
The teams play for the second time this season in SWAC play. Jackson State won the last meeting 60-47 on Feb. 8. Terence Lewis II scored 14 points points to help lead the Tigers to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: McKinnis is scoring 11.7 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Tigers. Lewis is averaging 13.1 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 52.3% over the past 10 games for Jackson State.
Williams is averaging 16.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Golden Lions. Dequan Morris is averaging 16.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the last 10 games for UAPB.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.
Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.
