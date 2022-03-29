Jaquez had 17 points and nine rebounds for the West.

Playing at the home of the WNBA champion Chicago Sky, the East grabbed a 51-36 halftime advantage with Barker leading the way.

The 6-foot-2 forward from Florida, who decommitted from Georgia following a coaching change, hit two 3-pointers in the half. She nailed one from the top of the key to cap a 15-0 run at the start of the second quarter that made it 37-18.