UFC to expand into Mexico with new training facility

The UFC will open a multimillion-dollar, 32,000-square-foot MMA training facility in Mexico City late this year, the organization announced Tuesday morning.
This will be the third such institute. The first opened in Las Vegas in 2017 and is about the same size as the one that will be constructed in Mexico. College and professional athletes have used that facility for their workouts as well as those in the UFC.
A 93,000-square-foot facility opened in Shanghai in 2019 and serves as a training magnet for those in China and throughout Asia.
___
AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports