Cheptegei overtook his pacemakers before the halfway point and was on his own the rest of the race in the eastern Spanish city.

“World cross champion in Denmark, 10,000-meter world champion in Doha and now the world record here in Valencia. What a year it has been,” the 23-year-old Cheptegei said, according to the IAAF. “I can’t believe it! I knew that Valencia was going to be a really fast course, one of the fastest in the world. So to get to achieve what we came here for is something really special.”