Salazar worked with Mo Farah from 2011-17, helping the British long-distance runner win multiple gold medals at Olympic Games and world championships, and was hired as a consultant to UKA’s endurance program in 2013.

After allegations were made that Salazar was breaking anti-doping rules in his Oregon Project, a panel appointed by UKA in 2015 said there was no reason to remove British athletes from the program.

The review, led by sports law barrister John Mehrzad, is expected to publish its findings “in or around spring 2020” on a range of specific questions relating to UKA’s response to allegations against Salazar in 2015 and 2017.

Salazar has announced he is appealing against his ban.

