Thre were two categorized climbs towards the end of the route.
It was Ulissi’s second win in this year’s Giro and eighth overall. He beat Peter Sagan to win Stage 2.
Almeida, a Portuguese rider with the Deceuninck-Quick Step team, moved 40 seconds ahead of Wilco Kelderman and 49 seconds ahead of Pello Bilbao.
Saturday’s 14th stage is a 34.1-kilometer (21.2-mile) individual time trial from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene.
The Giro was rescheduled from its usual May slot because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race ends on Oct. 25 with an individual time trial in Milan.
