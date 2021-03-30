The 1 1/8-mile race awards 100, 40, 20 and 10 points respectively for the top four for the May 1 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. The top 20 points earners during the racing season qualify for the Derby.
The Blue Grass highlights the opening weekend for Keeneland’s spring meet that on Saturday will feature six graded stakes races worth $2.1 million.
Unbeaten Malathaat is the 9-5 morning line favorite from the No. 5 post for the $400,000 Grade 1 Ashland for fillies, with 170 total points up for grabs towards the Kentucky Oaks on April 30. The top 14 points earners during the racing season qualify for the Oaks. She will make her 2021 debut after going 3-0 as a 2-year-old. Simply Ravishing is the 5-2 second choice from the No. 3 post with Will’s Secret the 7-2 third choice from the No. 6 post.
