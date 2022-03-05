The Phoenix are 7-11 against CAA opponents. Elon is 7-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.
The teams meet for the third time this season. The Phoenix won 78-65 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Darius Burford led the Phoenix with 27 points, and Jaylen Sims led the Seahawks with 18 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sims is averaging 15.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Seahawks. Mike Okauru is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.
Hunter McIntosh is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 12.9 points. Burford is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Elon.
LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.
Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.