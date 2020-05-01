AD

RACE LOCATION

Pimlico officials canceled Infieldfest 2020, thereby closing the infield to fans, so the race might move to nearby Laurel Park. Maryland law states the Preakness can be moved from Pimlico “only as a result of a disaster or emergency.” Gaudet said: “If and when we start running and open back up for racing in Maryland, I am sure it will be at Laurel. But if we had to go to Pimlico for a weekend or a week, I’m sure it can happen.”

NO FANS?

The crowd at Pimilco for the Preakness usually exceeds 100,000, a figure that won’t be reached without the thousands that gather in the infield. But if social distancing is still part of the culture, the only sounds at Old Hilltop during the race might be the pounding of hooves on dirt.

“I’m not very optimistic it will be run in front of the fans unless it’s way late in the fall and everything is good and everybody is healthy,” Gaudet said.

BETTORS

The handle on Preakness day last year was a record $99,852,653. If the race is run without fans in the stands, the only wagers will be placed at off-track sites. If the Preakness is run before the Derby or more than two weeks after, it could be a better wagering race because more top-quality horses are entered. In the unlikely event it moves to Laurel, BRISnet’s Ed DeRosa said the change of track would alter the race as much as the calendar because of a different configuration and perhaps give Maryland bettors a “home-track advantage.”

AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.