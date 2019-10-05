Australia’s Tevita Kuridrani scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool D game at Oita Stadium between Australia and Uruguay in Oita, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Aaron Favila/Associated Press)

OITA, Japan — Tevita Kuridrani and Dane Haylett-Petty crossed for two tries each in a 45-10 win over Uruguay on Saturday that did little to enhance confidence in Australia’s title credentials at the Rugby World Cup.

Expected to win comfortably, the Wallabies handicapped themselves with some lazy tackling technique against a highly committed if over-matched Uruguay lineup, some poor tactical and scrum options and conceding a one-man advantage for 20 of the first 40 minutes.

The Australians led 19-3 at halftime despite the two yellow cards for high tackles. Lock Adam Coleman was yellow-carded for a high hit on fullback Rodrigo Silva in the 14th minute, and blindside flanker Lukhan Salakaia-Loto got 10 minutes in the sin-bin for a high shot in the 29th.

In and around that, tries to wingers Haylett-Petty in the 6th and to 19-year-old Jordan Petaia, who scored with his second touch in test rugby, in the 24th gave Australia a 14-3 lead.

And despite the disadvantage, center Kuridrani scored Australia’s third try in the 31st after Michael Hooper turned over the Uruguay ball.

Four more tries in the second half — including a first in 94 tests for prop James Slipper — and a bit more discipline allowed the Wallabies to put the result beyond doubt.

Australia made slow starts in its opening win over Fiji and its 29-25 loss to Six Nations champion Wales, and again needed a halftime break to instill some composure despite never being behind on the scoreboard.

Uruguay finally crossed for a try just before fulltime when No. 8 Manuel Diana touched down on the line after 18 phases of attack.

Flyhalf Felipe Berchesi slotted Uruguay’s only points of the first half, converting a penalty for a high tackle after his team was unable to capitalize on a lineout and a scrum from close range in the 12th.

The Uruguayans appeared to cross for try via center Tomas Inciarte after a ruck turnover just before halftime, but the Television Match Official intervened to disallow it because Diana was never onside before he pilfered the ball at the back of the ruck.

The backrower made amends for that when he drove over for a five-pointer after Uruguay got within a meter of scoring five times between the 74th and 78h minutes but were repelled by the Wallaby defense.

The Uruguayans opened the tournament with an upset 30-27 win over Fiji but have slumped to consecutive losses to Georgia and Australia and still have Wales to play.

Australia will finish off the group stage against Georgia at Shizuoka on Friday.

