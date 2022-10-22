Unfavorable weather cancels women’s World Cup season opener

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SÖLDEN, Austria — The first women’s race of the Alpine skiing’s World Cup season was called off Saturday after rain and snowfall affected the visibility on the course and made a safe race impossible. FIS said the giant slalom was called off “due to the current weather situation and the future weather forecast.”

Organizers initially delayed the planned start time of 10 a.m. by one hour but decided to call off the race soon after as conditions didn’t improve.

There was no immediate word whether the race would be rescheduled.

Mikaela Shiffrin won the traditional season opener on the Rettenbach glacier last year and the American went on to win the overall World Cup title for a fourth time.

A men’s giant slalom on the same course is scheduled for Sunday.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article