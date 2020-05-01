“The university is committed to grappling with those findings, whatever they may be, to ensure that nothing like this can ever happen again,” attorneys said in a filing in U.S. District Court.

In his lawsuit, a man identified as John Doe MC-4 said he was molested by Anderson during exams approximately 16 times, from 1987 to 1991. Hundreds of others have said they, too, were assaulted, some as far back as the 1960s.

“The university has great sympathy for what plaintiff suffered,” attorney Cheryl Bush said of Doe.

But in Doe’s case, Bush noted that decades have passed since the last abuse, making the lawsuit untimely.

“The statutes of limitations and sovereign immunity prevent him from recovering damages in court. Plaintiff’s complaint should be dismissed,” she said.

Campus police began looking into Anderson in 2018 after a former athlete wrote to athletic director Warde Manuel about being sexually abused during medical exams in the early 1970s.

The university has acknowledged some employees were aware of accusations against Anderson before the 2018 complaint.

President Mark Schlissel this week said he wants to compensate people outside the court system. He was joined in a statement by Ron Weiser, chairman of the university’s governing board, who has said he was molested by Anderson in the ‘60s.

Nearly 300 complaints about Anderson are being investigated by the WilmerHale law firm, university spokesman Rick Fitzgerald said Friday.

The firm’s report will be released to the public, Fitzgerald said.

