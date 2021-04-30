“Under Desiree’s focused leadership, our student-athletes are performing better than ever in the classroom, the culture is one of integrity and professionalism, and she’s driving innovation in marketing, fundraising, and the overall fan experience,” University President Keith E. Whitfield said in a statement.
Reed-Francois has hired seven head coaches during her tenure and the athletics program has set numerous academic records. She also has led facility upgrade projects and had a key role in opening Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV football.