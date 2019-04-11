ESPOO, Finland — Kendall Coyne Schofield scored a tournament-leading fifth goal Thursday to help the United States beat Japan 4-0 and advance to the semifinals of the women’s world championship.

Cayla Barnes had a goal and an assist and Hilary Knight and Dani Cameranesi also scored for the Americans, who have won the last four world titles and seven of the last eight.

Maddie Rooney had 10 saves for her second shutout of the tournament.

The Americans took 22 shots in the first period and broke through when Knight scored with 3:12 remaining. Cameranesi scored the second goal on the power play with 10:38 left in the second period, and Barnes and Coyne Schofield, who extended her point streak to five games, finished off the scoring in the third.

The United States, which outshot Japan 53-10, will play either Russia or Switzerland in the semifinals on Saturday.

Canada will face Germany and Finland plays Czech Republic in the other quarterfinal games later Thursday.

