VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Oliver Wahlstrom and Alexander Chmelevski scored, Cayden Primeau made 35 saves and the United States advanced to the world junior hockey final with a 2-1 victory over Russia on Friday.

Seeking its fifth title and first since 2017, the United States will face the Finland-Switzerland winner in the championship game Saturday night.

“I was just trying to stay calm and composed,” said Primeau, a freshman at Northeastern. “I knew they were going to try and get some shots off at the end. I was just trying to stay big, then you can celebrate after the buzzer has gone.”

Wahlstrom opened the scoring with 5:31 left in the first period. Forward Logan Cockerill powered down the ice, faked a shot and sliced the puck to Wahlstrom. The U.S. made it 2-0 on a power play at 4:20 of the second after Vitali Kravtsov was called for tripping. Jack Hughes got a pass off to Chmelevski directly in front of the net, and Chmelevski poked it under goalie Pyotr Kochetkov.

Denisenko pulled Russia within one with 5:24 left in the second, going down the boards and getting a shot up and over Primeau.

Russia had a goal waved on in the first period after a review determined Nikita Shashkov kicked in the puck.



United States’ Noah Cates, Mattias Samuelsson and Jason Robertson, from left, celebrate after the U.S. team defeated Russia in a world junior hockey championships semifinal in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

“We got a lucky bounce and they decided to call it off,” Primeau said. “It was definitely a big one there and we got back to work.”

Another close call came on a Russian power play early in the third period. Klim Kostin’s shot left the puck rolling along the goal line before U.S. defenseman Phil Kemp swatted it out of the way.

“They had some good opportunities. I thought Primeau had some good saves late in the third,” U.S. forward Josh Norris said. “He kept us in and we buried on our chances. It was a good job by the guys.”

In relegation play, Demid Yeremeyev made 25 saves and Kazakstan beat Denmark 4-0 to sweep the best-of-three series and remain in the field for the event next year in the Czech Republic. Sayan Daniyar and Davyd Makutski scored in the first period and Artur Gatiyatov had two late empty-net goals.

Denmark dropped to Division I, with Germany moving up.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.