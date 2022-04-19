US, Australian swimmers to face off in Duel in the Pool

Placeholder while article actions load

The countries collected 50 swimming medals between them at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. Each country will send 30 swimmers to compete at Sydney’s Olympic Aquatic Centre and Bondi Beach for open-water events from Aug. 19-21.

SYDNEY — The United States and Australia will contest a Duel in the Pool competition in August, the first time the world swimming powers have competed against each other in a match-race situation since 2007.

First held in 2003, the Duel in the Pool was designed to pit the two powerful swimming nations against each other after they dominated international competition for the best part of a decade. The 2003 and 2005 versions were held in the U.S., with the 2007 duel back at the Olympic pool in Sydney.