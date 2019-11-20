The World Baseball Softball Confederation held a draw Wednesday in Sakai, Japan, for the Americas tournament, to be held in Arizona from March 22-26. In the other first-round group, Cuba was drawn to play Canada, Colombia and Venezuela.

The top two teams in each group advance to a super round, with the results carried forward from the games between the teams who advanced. The super group winner gets an Olympic berth.

The second- and third-place teams advance to the final qualifying tournament in Taiwan from April 1-5, where they will be joined by China, the Netherlands, Taiwan and the top team from an Oceania pre-qualifier.

