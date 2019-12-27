Pinto added a pair of assists and U.S. goaltender Dustin Wolf made 17 saves.

John Peterka had two power-play goals and Dominik Bokk added another goal for the Germans.

With the U.S. team 3-2 down in the second period, Pinto started the comeback with 5:44 remaining before Hall gave the U.S. a 4-3 lead with the eventual winner.

Last year’s finalists, the U.S. team was defeated by Canada 6-4 in its tournament’s opener on Thursday.

The U.S. next faces Russia on Sunday.

In Group A in Trinec, Slovakia opened the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Kazakhstan.

