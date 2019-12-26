Murphy opened the scoring for the U.S. on a power-play goal midway through the first period. Finland tied it just over a minute later with a power-play goal by Kiira Yrjanen. Wieren and Wethington then put the U.S. up 3-1. Guilday completed the scoring with a blue line shot past Kiia Lahtinen 37 seconds into the third period.

“I thought it was a really good start to the tournament for us,” U.S. coach Maura Crowell said. “It was a lot of people’s first time wearing the uniform on a big stage. We got better and better as the periods went on.”

In another Group A game in the eight-nation tournament, Canada beat Russia 3-2 in overtime on Nicole Gosling’s winner 3:12 into the extra period.

Elimination games begin Monday.

