“The message that we’ve had, we’ve executed,” said Boyle, at 36 the Americans’ oldest player. “We’ve tried to get better each game. With 13 forwards and 7 defensemen, you have different guys playing with different people, but we’re a hard-working team and play above the puck. We’ve tried to earn our offense, and it’s paid off for us.”
Miks Indrasis and Renard Krastenbergs had first-period goals for Latvia.
The U.S. will face Norway on Saturday, Germany on Monday and complete group play Tuesday against Italy.
Finland beat Italy 3-0 in the other Group B game Thursday. Tony Sund scored twice, Arttu Ruotsalainen added a goal, and Harri Sateri made 11 saves.
In Group A, Switzerland routed Slovakia 8-1, and the Czech Republic beat Sweden 4-2.
Gregory Hofmann had a goal and an assist to help Switzerland join Slovakia and Russia atop the group standings. Slovakia had won three in a row in regulation.
The Czech Republic overcame a 2-0 deficit, with Jakub Vrana, Jan Kovar, Lukas Klok and Jakub Flek scoring third-period goals.