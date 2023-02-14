US beats Norway to win team event at Alpine skiing worlds

MERIBEL, France — The United States edged defending champion Norway 3-2 in the final to win the team event at the Alpine skiing world championships on Tuesday.
Nina O’Brien won the opening heat of the final against Kristin Lysdahl before Norway’s Alexander Steen Olsen narrowly edged River Radamus.
Mikaela Shiffrin did not compete in the event.
Canada beat Austria for the bronze medal.
The event featured teams of two men and two women with four runs of parallel racing in each round.
The U.S. finished fourth in the team event at last year’s Beijing Olympics.
___
More AP sports coverage from Europe: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-europe and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports