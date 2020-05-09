“The winter sports community has suffered a tragic loss,” said USABS CEO Aron McGuire, a former teammate. “Pavle’s passion and commitment towards bobsled was seen and felt by his teammates, coaches, competitors, and fans of the sport. He ... had a lasting influence on all those who had the opportunity to spend time with him.”
Jovanovic’s former teammates remembered him on Facebook as news of his death spread.
“We lost another good one in sliding sport this past week,” former U.S. bobsled coach Greg Sand wrote. “If there was ever a bobsledder born to push heavy objects, man it was Pavle. Pavle was definitely a one of a kind original.”
Olympic gold medalist Steve Mesler wrote that Jovanovic was his “personal legend,” and “the athlete that set the standard for focus, dedication, meticulousness, and drive” in his life and for the team.
“Pavle was king. He WAS the standard,” Mesler wrote.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.