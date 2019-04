Brianna Decker, left, Alex Rigsby and Cayla Barnes of USA celebrate winning the 2019 IIHF Women’s World Championships preliminary match between USA and Canada in Espoo, Finland, Saturday April 6, 2019. (Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva via AP) (Associated Press)

ESPOO, Finland — Annie Pankowski scored the winning goal on a second-period power play Saturday, leading the United States to a 3-2 victory over Canada at the women’s world hockey championships.

Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield also scored for the Americans while goalie made Alex Rigsby made 31 saves.

The U.S. has six points and is alone in first in Group A. Canada dropped into a tie with Finland and Russia, all with three points apiece. Switzerland is winless in two games.

Brianne Jenner had goal and an assist in her 100th career game for Canada. Sarah Nurse also scored and Brigette Lacquette assisted on two goals. Goalie Emerance Maschmeyer turned away 27 shots in the loss.

In other games, Finland blanked Russia 4-0; the Czech Republic topped Sweden 5-3; and Germany edged Japan 3-2.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.