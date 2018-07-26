WUXI, China — The U.S. women’s fencing team made history Thursday, becoming the first American squad to win a senior world championship in the foil discipline.

The U.S. beat top-rated Italy 45-35 in China, claiming the crown that the Italians had won in four of the last five years.

The Americans beat Spain, Canada and South Korea to earn a shot against the powerhouse Italian team. Italy jumped ahead 10-4 before the U.S., which won silver at worlds a year ago, rallied for the 10-point victory — its first over the Italians since 2014.

Team USA’s foil win was its fifth at the tournament. That tied the record set in 2015, with two events remaining on Friday.

