“This afternoon we were notified about the issuance of visas,” said a statement released Tuesday by the Cuban Baseball Federation. “The news has been received with pleasure by the members of our team, given that the decision, as we have repeated in recent days, is essential for realizing our fight for our dream in Tokyo.”
According to Cuba’s baseball federation, the athletes would travel in “the next few hours” to Florida. The tournament runs from May 31 to June 5 in West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie, but exhibition matches are scheduled before that.
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, on his Twitter account, thanked “all the institutions and individuals who with good will and active management helped overcome the multiple obstacles.”
With three gold and two silver medals, Cuba has dominated Olympic baseball.
Eight nations — Cuba, the United States, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Colombia and Canada — will be battling for one spot in the six-team Tokyo Olympic baseball tournament.