“She was able to ski down and is undergoing further medical evaluation,” the U.S. ski team said. “More information will be forthcoming.”
Johnson had the top speed of the day at 115.94 kph (72 mph) on the upper section of the Olympia delle Tofane course before losing control.
Johnson also missed a downhill and super-G in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria, last weekend after injuring her knee in training.
She placed fourth in the opening training session in Cortina on Thursday.
Johnson placed second in the opening three downhills this season.
At the Beijing Games, Johnson’s main medal target is the downhill on Feb. 15.
A super-G is scheduled for Cortina on Sunday.
