In digging from a two-set deficit for the first time in his budding career, the 23-year-old German, the second son of two former Russian professionals who emigrated to Hamburg, wrung his first Grand Slam final berth from a meandering U.S. Open semifinal. It had plenty of numbers in its 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3, a lot of toil to take into a hard, hard final Sunday against either third-ranked Dominic Thiem or fifth-ranked Daniil Medvedev, who played the second semifinal.

AD

AD

In 29-year-old Pablo Carreño Busta, the first semifinal also had an opponent ranked No. 27, 20 spots lower than Zverev, who managed to complete an acquittal of himself even in defeat. His second semifinal in the past four U.S. Opens found him present sort of quirkily — he advanced through the fourth round when No. 1 Djokovic's stray ball of frustration struck a lineswoman in the throat, bringing default — but also on the merit of a Houdini quarterfinal.

When he went up 6-3, 5-0 and then two sets, he looked like one of those unforeseen finalists who come along now and then, much like Kevin Anderson in 2017, who reached that final by besting Carreño Busta. Zverev, slightly noted for holding a 4-3 record against Roger Federer and a commendable 2-3 mark against Djokovic, looked and felt troubled.

"I was actually looking at the scoreboard when I was down two sets to love," he said during his ESPN on-court interview after the victory. "I was like, I can't believe it." He was the favorite, and he has been favored for big stuff forever. He said, "I knew I had to be more stable."

AD

AD

Following upon two women's semifinals that went to maximum sets Thursday night in pandemic times, the first men's semifinal proved another crowd-pleaser in front of no crowd. It kept coaxing assumptions and then defying same. It seemed to quiver with its share of nerves, understandable for two players seeking a first Grand Slam final.

By the middle of the second set, Zverev's 6-foot-6 body spoke morose body language, as Carreño Busta's excellent steadiness and steady excellence ruled the match. The two played a preposterous game with Zverev serving at 0-5, a 24-point slog nobody seemed to want even as both really wanted it. Zverev finally held, and his serving arm did remain in socket.

Trailing by 6-3, 6-2, Zverev did something one can learn by age 23 if one possesses a brain with two previous Grand Slam quarterfinals and one semifinal already embedded in it. He figured it out on the fly and began a run of extended competence, his unforced errors dipping from 14 in the first set and 22 in the second to a pretty three in the third, 12 in the fourth and six in the fifth.

AD

AD

He solved that third set even if he did give back a service break, then repaired that by grabbing another. His own serve on a clear and calm late afternoon often felt trademark, as if it might cause the nearby 7 train to tilt slightly. He kept getting no breaks from the video replay of line calls, and one time after a first serve got reversed he merely launched a 131-mph second. He didn't get that point either, but he kept steeling himself.

He went and did the same thing in the fourth set — got a break, lost a break, got a break — as the match kept making its U-turns. Then he had a love-40 lead with Carreño Busta serving at 3-5. Then he lost that. Then he had a 15-30 deficit serving at 5-4. Then he overcame that. He closed it with a service winner that a very capable machine measured at 137 mph and an ace up the middle that the machine rallied to measure at 132.

Off to the fifth set they went, and off to a medical timeout Carreño Busta went. That had precedent.

AD

AD

Just about every Grand Slam has tucked into it an astonishing match or two that wind up lost in the great, sweeping mix. At the U.S. Open, such things often happen late at night when few are watching — or, this year, fewer. Carreño Busta weathered one in the quarterfinals against Denis Shapovalov, the promising 21-year-old Canadian. It made little sense, which was a credit to Carreño Busta.

It ended 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4), 0-6, 6-3, and after that 6-0 fourth set, Carreño Busta took a medical break. For one thing, he missed chunks of playing time because of injury in 2018 and 2019. For another, he has had to retire from three different Grand Slams: the 2017 French Open quarterfinals, the 2018 U.S. Open second round and the 2019 French Open third round.

But . . .

AD

"No," Shapovalov said, "of course I didn't expect him to come to life like that, especially after the medical. I mean, he looked dead in the fourth. It's a little bit shocking."

AD

"In the fourth set I felt a little bit tight, my lower back," Carreño Busta said. "That's my important point, on my lower back. Well, just the physio told me that I was a little bit blocked. He try to do his things. Was incredible, no? After that I not feel 100 percent because we were playing, like, four hours, but I could play my best tennis again."

With that backdrop, he reemerged from the tunnel in the quiet. But this time, he looked less zestful as Zverev broke him right off the bat. Then, with his service games, Zverev stood ready. After a messy one where he held for 2-0 through two deuces, he held at love, 15 and 15, rocketing in 11 of 14 first serves on his way to 24 aces.