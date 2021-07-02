They were followed 8 seconds later by the SD Worx squad that features reigning Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen, who is again the favorite to win gold in Tokyo. Van der Breggen is part of a trade team in Italy that includes Demi Vollering, her Olympic teammate on the powerful Dutch squad and the recent winner of La Course by Le Tour in France.
The second stage of the 10-day Giro across northern Italy takes riders nearly 100 kilometers on Saturday and includes several short, sharp climbs before a mountain-top finish at Prato Nevoso that should reveal the top overall contenders.