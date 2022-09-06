US rolls into AmeriCup quarterfinals, tops Venezuela 101-49

RECIFE, Brazil — Halftime took two days, which was about the only challenging part for the U.S. in its final game of group play at the AmeriCup tournament.
“Definitely a first for me,” Lamb said.
The U.S. lead was 48-21 when play was stopped Sunday; the Americans then beat Panama on Monday, while Venezuela defeated Mexico. And on Tuesday, to win a three-team tiebreaker atop Group C with Mexico and Venezuela, all the U.S. needed was to finish off a victory by seven points.
The Americans won by 52 instead.
“I was happy with our guys,” U.S. coach Alex Jensen said. “It’s hard to play a half of a game, then come back and play the other half, especially because in the first half we played so well and then Venezuela had the good game against Mexico. I was proud of our guys to come back and pick up where we left off.”
There were two games later Tuesday, both in Group B — the Virgin Islands (0-2) facing Puerto Rico (1-1), and the Dominican Republic (1-1) meeting Argentina (2-0).
For the U.S., the 52-point margin was its biggest in an AmeriCup game since a 123-59 victory over the Virgin Islands in 2007. That team featured NBA players — Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Jason Kidd among them — prepping for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
This AmeriCup team is composed mostly of G Leaguers and players who have been or will continue to play internationally this coming season.
“We’ve got a bunch of guys who can score, a bunch of guys who can be really efficient,” Lamb said.
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
There are no games Wednesday. All four quarterfinal games — matchups yet to be announced — are Thursday, with semifinals on Saturday and the championship and third-place games on Sunday.
