US skier Shiffrin leads slalom in pursuit of record 86th win

SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin led the first run of a women’s World Cup slalom Sunday as she approached the all-time record for the most career wins with 86.
Lower-ranked skiers were still coming down the Black St. Peter course.
The second run starts 12.15 p.m.
Shiffrin won a slalom on the same course Saturday.
She surpassed the women’s record held by her former teammate Lindsey Vonn last Tuesday. Vonn had 82 wins when she retired four years ago.
___
