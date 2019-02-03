Lindsey Jacobellis and Mick Dierdorff combined to win the mixed-team snowboard cross competition for the Americans at the world championships Sunday in Solitude, Utah.

The tandem beat the Italian team of Michela Moioli and Omar Visintin for gold. The German squad of Paul Berg and Hanna Ihedioha earned bronze.

In the competition, teams race against the clock in a relay format, with the second member of the squad released from the start gate once the first one crosses the line. There was a malfunction in the semifinal round involving Jacobellis’s gate. A re-run was held for just the women.

Jacobellis, of Stratton Mountain, Vt., now has six gold medals spanning six world championships. She was fifth in the women’s snowboard cross race Friday. Dierdorff, of Steamboat Springs, Colo., won the men’s snowboard cross race.

● ALPINE SKIING: The last World Cup race before the world championships was canceled because of heavy snowfall in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

Organizers called off a men’s giant slalom, a day after they also had to cancel a downhill for the same reason.

Course workers started at 4 a.m. but failed to clear up to a foot of fresh snow from the Kandahar course because it kept snowing during the morning hours.

FIS race director Markus Waldner said the efforts had to be stopped. “We started to damage the race line with the machines, with so much movement on the track,” Waldner said.

Skiing’s governing body was looking to reschedule both races at another resort after the world championships in Are, Sweden. They start Tuesday with the women’s super-G, and the first men’s race is the super-G on Wednesday. They run through Feb. 17.

Waldner said the downhill could be added to the program in Kvitfjell, Norway, on March 1, while the GS might be rescheduled for Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on March 8.

● LUGE: Sandra Robatscher of Italy got the first World Cup victory of her career, winning a race in Altenberg, Germany, that was shortened to one run because of heavy snowfall.

Robatscher, the niece of Italian luge great Armin Zoeggeler, beat German star Natalie Geisenberger by about one-tenth of a second. Viktoriia Demchenko of Russia was third, grabbing the bronze by six-thousandths of a second over Emily Sweeney of the United States.

It was Italy’s first gold medal in any World Cup sliding sport this season.

The snow also forced the cancellation of the team relay.

There are two World Cup weekends left on the luge circuit this season: in Oberhof, Germany, next weekend and then in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, on Feb. 23 and 24.