The USOPC moved to decertify USA Badminton last November, when CEO Sarah Hirshalnd explained in a letter “we simply must hold organizations accountable if they can’t meet our standards.”
The USOPC introduced a number of governance reforms last year to improve its own handling of sex-abuse cases. They included increasing oversight of the 50 national governing bodies that oversee Olympic sports in the U.S.
