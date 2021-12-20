“I don’t think you want to totally depart from what’s worked,” Hill said. “But I also think there’s an opportunity to press the reset button on some things and look for opportunities to improve the experience and ultimately, the goal for everyone involved. Look at this staff and they’ve all been a part of USA Basketball. Monty Williams was with Coach K’s last quad. Erik Spoelstra and Mark Few were part of this past select team. So, it’s something that can be looked upon as a continuation.”