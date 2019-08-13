USA Bobsled and Skeleton’s board of directors has decided to fire CEO Darrin Steele, and told athletes of the move in a conference call Tuesday night.

Steele will remain in the job for about another month. USABS’ board did not cite a specific reason, other than saying it wanted “a fresh perspective.”

The board says John Rosen will assume the role of Interim CEO until a permanent replacement is hired.

Steele oversaw the bobsled and skeleton teams for 12 years, a period where the Americans won nine Olympic medals and 21 medals at the world championships. He also was a two-time bobsled Olympian for the U.S.

Steele says he will work with the board to aid the transition.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.