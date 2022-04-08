USA Bobsled coach Mike Kohn resigns, citing family reasons

USA Bobsled coach Mike Kohn has stepped down after four seasons, though he may remain with the national team in a different capacity. Kohn, an Olympic medalist in bobsled at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games, said Friday that he made the decision to leave the coaching role because of a desire to spend more time with his family. The World Cup season typically takes coaches and sliders away from home for months at a time.

“Looking ahead to the next quad before the 2026 Olympics, it’s going to be a pretty uphill battle and this federation and these athletes deserve someone who’s going to be able to give them more than eight hours a day,” Kohn said. “I know the athletes, I know the demands, I know the stress level and for me, my family has to be the most important thing.”

The U.S. won three medals at the Beijing Olympics in bobsled; only Germany, with seven, won more. The Americans also have won three gold medals at world championships since Kohn was promoted to the head coach role in 2018.

Advertisement

But with a new four-year Olympic cycle starting, and the possibility for some major changes in terms of the roster — five-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor said at the Beijing Games that she’ll consider retirement, and three-time Olympic gold medalist Kaillie Humphries plans to take some time off to start a family — Kohn decided it would be best if another coach was leading the program. He has had some preliminary conversations with USA Bobsled about having a different role, possibly in development.

“Part of me is torn, professionally,” Kohn said. “I really want to help the team. And I want my family time back. The organization needs someone who doesn’t have young kids, not someone with kids who are 10 and 8 and in fourth grade and second grade. It’s been part of my life for 32 years. I can’t ever see myself walking away and being done. This is just about giving my family and my kids all my energy.”

Kohn is the second sliding coach to leave a U.S. program since the Beijing Olympics. Robert Fegg resigned as USA Luge’s coach last month and subsequently was hired to coach the Canadian luge team.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article