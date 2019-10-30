The road event will take place June 18-21 and include the criterium championships. Mountain bike nationals will follow July 7-12 in Winter Park, Colorado, while track cycling nationals will take place July 20-26 at the Olympic Velodrome in Carson, California.

BMX nationals will be announced later. The 2020 Summer Games will be the first in which the freestyle discipline will join BMX racing on the Olympic program.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD