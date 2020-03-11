Miller replaces Scott Schnitzspahn, who resigned earlier this week. Schnitzspahn had overseen a massive rebuild of USA Cycling’s coaching staff, and he helped the Americans capture two gold medals and five overall to finish third on the medal table at the recent track cycling world championships.
The U.S. will have plenty of medal hopefuls in Tokyo, including world time trial champion Chloe Dygert, the world champion women’s pursuit squad and Ashton Lambie, the former world record-holder in the men’s individual pursuit.
