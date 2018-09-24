INDIANAPOLIS — USA Diving’s chief executive officer is out after 16 months.

The national governing body said Monday that Lee Walsi Johnson will be leaving on Oct. 5.

He began his tenure in May 2017 after coming from USA Gymnastics, where he was vice president of marketing. His background was in strategic planning and brand building.

Michele Mitchell, chair of USA Diving’s board of directors, thanked Johnson for his service “in an extremely challenging time of transition.”

USA Diving says the rapidly changing environment of Olympic sports has “necessitated a change in the financial strategy of the organization.”

The group says it will announce plans for new leadership in the upcoming weeks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.